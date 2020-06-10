According to the latest update, the Maharashtra HSC result declaration is likely to be delayed further. The results for this year's Higher Secondary examinations were earlier said to be declared on Wednesday, June 10.

Evaluation yet to be completed

Sources suggest that the evaluation of the answer sheets is yet to be completed and the result declaration by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) would require more days to go.

The Maharashtra HSC examination was held in March. The Maharashtra High Court had earlier directed the state government to announce Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020 by June 10. The state government had also agreed to release the result on June 10.

As the answer sheets evaluation is yet to be completed, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has hinted at the delay in announcing the results.

According to the Minister, the answer sheets were collected from post offices and the centers to be sent to the teachers for evaluation and the government is monitoring the process since May 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, to expedite the process of result declaration, the state government had decided to cancel the Geography subject paper and announced that the students will be awarded average marks.

Dates to be finalised

The dates of the result announcement are yet to be finalised. Although the government and Maharashtra Board is preparing to declare it by the end of this month, media reports hint at nearly a month's delay in the declaration of Maharashtra SSC and HSC Results 2020.

It suggests that the students should expect the 10th and 12th exam results to be announced in July. The results are already for a month and more.

In the view of the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the has also cancelled the Final year university exams in the state.