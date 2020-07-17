Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister, has stated that the Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle Sushant Singh Rajput's case and there is no need for a CBI inquiry.

Speaking with Mid-Day, he said, "I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don't think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed."

His statement comes a day after Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the CBI probe into his death case.

On Twitter, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "I'm sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. [sic]"

"The girlfriend of the late actor wants to know what promoted Sushant to take the extreme step. "Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir. [sic]" Rhea Chakraborty tweeted.

BJP leaders Subramanian Swamy, Roopa Ganguly, actor Shekhar Suman and a large section of Sushant's fans have demanded a CBI probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor who was billed as the next superstar, died by suicide on 14 June at his residence. The Mumbai cops had summoned many Bollywood celebrities that include leading filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with this case.