As the Mumbai Police continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was called a couple of days ago for interrogation at Bandra police station. Bhansali revealed in his statement to the police that he had offered four films to Sushant including Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), which he turned them down owing to unavailability of dates.

Bhansali's statement was recorded over three hours at Bandra Police Station, during which time the filmmaker was accompanied by his lawyer, reports India Today.

The report added that Bhansali has revealed to the police that he had offered four films to Sushant, who backed out from three projects citing unavailability of dates. The three films eventually turned out to be blockbusters. The filmmaker added that he had offered the fourth film to Sushant but that did not work out.

While Bhansali had reportedly chosen Sushant for the lead roles in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, both of which eventually went to Ranveer Singh, in Padmaavat the late actor was offered the role of the Rajput ruler Ratan SIngh, eventually played by Shahid Kapoor.

Till 2015, Sushant Singh Rajput was under a contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF) with whom he had done films like Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015). The actor had signed a three-film deal with the production house. The third film he was signed for was Shekhar Kapur's directorial Paani, which got shelved.