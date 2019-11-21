Announcement on the government formation in Maharashtra is likely to be made on Friday, November 22. The Chief Minister's post will be shared between candidates of two parties for 2.5 years each, though it is yet to be decided who will be the Chief Minister for the first 2.5 years.

After a successful meeting between Congress and National Congress Party (NCP) in Delhi on Wednesday, the leaders of both the parties will meet again in the national capital on Thursday, after which they will fly to Mumbai to hold talks with the Shiv Sena, reported IANS.

Some sources said that the first half of the tenure may be headed by a NCP Chief Minister which is likely to be either party supremo Sharad Pawar or his daughter Supriya Sule. The sources also said that a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) has been finalised and it has been signed by the NCP after Sonia Gandhi's nod.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena strategist Sanjay Raut on Wednesday also indicated towards a three-party government formation deal for Maharashtra being virtually sealed. He informed reporters that a three-party government comprising Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress will come to power soon in the state, and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will announce the "sweet news" soon.

Contradicting statements

Raut said that the next Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena and that he was in constant contact with Thackeray on the fast-paced developments in Delhi. Thackeray has called a meeting of all Sena legislators in Mumbai on Friday where he will brief them on the government formation formula.

On the other hand, although reports suggest that a power-sharing formula has also been agreed upon, a senior Sena leader in Mumbai reiterated that the Sena would hold the CM's post for the full five-year (60 months) term, with two posts of Deputy CMs, one each for NCP and Congress.

"Whatever is finalized among the three parties, we are extremely hopeful that all speculation will end and a government headed by Uddhavji as the CM will be sworn in as early as possible, possibly by the month-end," said the leader, requesting not to be identified.

(With agency inputs.)