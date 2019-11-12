Amid the political instability in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Union Cabinet in New Delhi. The issues to be discussed at the meeting were not immediately clear. The meeting takes place amid speculation that President's rule could be imposed in Maharashtra, where no political party or alliance has so far been able to firm up numbers to form a government even 20 days after the Assembly results were declared.

However, the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan sources said that Governor BS Koshyari has not recommended President's rule in the state. On Sunday, Governor Koshyari had invited the BJP which expressed its inability, followed by Shiv Sena, which could not produce letters of support on Monday, and on Tuesday, the Nationalist Congress Party has to prove its backing by 8.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court against the governor's recommendation for President's rule in Maharashtra, alleging that he acted in haste at the behest of the BJP. The Sena says the governor gave the BJP 48 hours, but gave it only 24 hours to get support letters.

Arbitrary use of power: Congress on Maharashtra governor

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi decries an "arbitrary use of power" by Maharashtra's governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and says: "This is what happens when constitutional posts are used to further political motivations".

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP emerged as the single largest party as it won 105 seats, and along with its pre-poll alliance partner, Shiv Sena was in a comfortable position to form the government. However, Shiv Sena with 56 members refused to join the BJP in forming a government, insisting on the rotation of Chief Ministership.

The Shiv Sena has since been trying to form a government on its own with the help of the Congress and the NCP, which had won 44 and 54 seats respectively. Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari invited BJP first to form the government on Saturday, but after the saffron party said it was not in a position to show a majority, he invited Shiv Sena to form a government on Sunday. The Shiv Sena, however, could not present support of an adequate number of MLAs during their 24-hour time period.

Subsequently, Koshyari invited NCP to form the government in the state on Monday evening giving a deadline of 8 p.m. for submission of adequate support of MLAs.