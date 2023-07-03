A group of ex-servicemen from Maharashtra joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday in the presence of BRS national president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Inspired by KCR's call for a 'Parivartan Bharat' to bring a qualitative change with a slogan of 'Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar', ex-servicemen came forward to join hands with him.

Leaders of ex-military associations and ex-servicemen from various parts of Maharashtra joined the BRS. KCR welcomed them into the party by offering pink scarves.

Speaking on this occasion, CM KCR asserted a qualitative change will be achieved only by 'Parivartan Bharat' (India transformation). The BRS supremo called for a radical change in the traditional decade old existing governance and administrative system and move forward with the goal of the welfare, development and upliftment of the all sections.

CM KCR said that it is a remarkable occasion that the soldiers of the country are coming forward to establish the "farmers' regime" on a call of Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar. It is also a clear indication of qualitative change in national politics.

The Chief Minister welcomed the ex-army officers from all the districts of Maharashtra. BRS Chief explained about the various development and welfare schemes which were being implemented in Telangana state.

He called upon the ex-servicemen that the time has come to rededicate themselves and continue their duty as heroic soldiers to bring a qualitative change in the lives of the people in Maharashtra.

Noted ex-soldier and secretary of 'Fauji Janata Party' from Nashik district Bapurao Pagare joined the BRS. Along with him, ex-servicemen, ex-colonels, ex-lieutenants and many ex-soldiers who have served in various ranks in the Indian Army joined the BRS.

They included Praveen Anand Thoke from Malegaon, Sagar Magre (Nashik), Tukaram Dafad ( Pune) Sunil Andhare (Solapur), Baban Pawar (Shirur), Sandeep Lagad (Dond), Rajendra Kapre (Beed), Haridas Shinde (Darashiv), Shivaji Naik (Sangli), Dinkar Dhode ( Jalna). , Amul Mapari ( Washim), Suraj Namdev Raut, Ajinkia Raut, Nanda Kumar Kadse, Mahesh Chauhan from Akola, Umesh Hande from Ahmednagar, Narayan Tope from Hadapsar, Nagnath Gorpade, Ramesh Saheb from Sangli and Zainak Saheb from Dond.

(With inputs from IANS)