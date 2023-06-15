Congress government in Karnataka has announced that the applications for Griha Laxmi scheme under which Rs 2,000 monthly allowance would be given to women heads of the family will be received from Friday (June 16).

Speaking to reporters, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar made the announcement on Thursday in Bengaluru. "Beneficiaries can submit application online as well as offline from tomorrow," she stated.

"The BPL and Antyodaya card holders can submit applications. They can submit applications free of cost in Seva Sindhu portal, Bengaluru One, Karnataka One and Grama One centres. The applicants will have to provide her and husband's Aadhaar Card. For any doubts, they can call 1902 helpline number," Laxmi Hebbalkar stated.

There is no last date for submission of application. The process of receiving applications will be on throughout the year, she stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Seva Sindhu portal at Shakthi Bhavan and beneficiaries can submit applications from 1.30 p.m. on onwards, she said.

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar explained that the scheme is expected to cost Rs 30,000 crore annually to the government. On August 18, Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme in Hubballi or Belagavi cities.

The applications of tax payers are going to be rejected and it is not possible to conceal the fact as well, she said. The Congress government has successfully launched free bus travel scheme already. The free 200 unit electricity is already in place.

Siddaramaiah has hit out at the central government alleging that it is not providing rice to implement Anna Bhagya scheme under which 10 kilograms would be given to all members of BPL family.

(With inuts from IANS)