Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that officials have been instructed to start at least 250 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru or one for each ward.

He was speaking to the media at his home office 'Krishna' after discussions on the scheme.

Indira Canteens provide food at subsidized rates to people and help the poor and lower middle class sections. The previous BJP government did not continue the scheme alleging it was a scam.

Earlier, 70 per cent of the cost of an Indira Canteen was paid by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 30 per cent by the government. But now, it was decided that the BBMP and the government will each pay 50 per cent of the costs.

In Indira Canteens in places other than Bengaluru, upto 70 per cent of the costs will be paid by the government and 30 per cent by the city municipalities. Officers were instructed to provide the list of places in the state where new Indira Canteens could be started.

Indira Canteens' menu will also be changed and instructions are being given to officers to maintain good quality, quantity and cleanliness of the canteens. Rates will not be revised.

Siddaramaiah said that the Indira Canteen scheme will be relaunched after the completion of tender process. Tender process is being decentralised and zone wise tenders are being called, he said.

(With inputs from IANS)