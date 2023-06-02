The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Thursday that the deadline for the five percent property tax rebate has been extended until June 30. This extension applies to property owners who make their tax payments on or before June 30.

On June 1, the state government issued an order in response to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar's directive to extend the rebate. Previously, the rebate had expired on April 30, 2023.

Usually, the BBMP grants a five percent rebate during the first month of the financial year and extends it for an additional month. However, due to the implementation of a code of conduct, property owners were not given this extension on this occasion.

BBMP officials have confirmed that property owners who paid their taxes in May will receive the five percent rebate. This rebate will be adjusted against their property taxes when they make payments next year. BBMP officials explained that the difficulty in timely tax payments was attributed to most BBMP staff being assigned to poll duty.

In May, Congress officials had urged the BBMP to extend the rebate period by one month. Property tax collection amounted to Rs 3,033 crore in 2021-22 and increased to Rs 3,758 crore in 2022-23. The BBMP aims to collect Rs 4,790 crore in property taxes for the year 2023-24.