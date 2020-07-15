In an abrupt development, Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday (July 14) suspended former party spokesperson Sanjay Jha for "anti-party activities and breach of discipline" with immediate effect.

The notice, issued by Maharashtra Congress and signed by Balasaheb Thorat, chief of the party's state unit, came shortly after Jha appeared on a news channel show.

Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra Congress said, "Shri Sanjay Jha has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline."

Ex-Congress spokesperson known for his outspokenness

Jha, who was the Congress spokesperson and was known for his outspokenness, was sacked as the party spokesman in June for a newspaper article critical of the party.

However, a terse statement announced that he was being suspended with immediate effect for "anti-party activities and breach of discipline", which were not specified.

In recent weeks, Jha has been in the limelight for his articles, tweets, comments etc., many of which were interpreted as anti-Congress for questioning the party leadership.

Jha's Twitter bio now reads: "Congressi by DNA. Sacked as National Spokesperson for writing: 'India needs a reawakened and revitalized Congress, ready to win the second freedom struggle'."

(With agency inputs)