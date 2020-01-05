Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, January 5 allocated the portfolios to his team of ministers. This comes six days after he expanded the cabinet on December 30, officials said.
Final Maharashtra cabinet portfolios
- Nationalist Congress Party's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the new Finance Minister
- Anil Deshmukh will be the Home Minister.
- Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray is the new Environment and Tourism Minister.
- Eknath Shinde will handle the Urban Development portfolio.
- Senior party colleague Subhash Desai will handle Industries Ministry.
- The Congress' Balasaheb Thorat is the new Revenue Minister.
- Nitin Raut will handle new Energy portfolio.
- Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan will handle Public Works Department.