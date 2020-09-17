September 17th is an important day for worshippers of Goddess Durga this year as the day signifies 'Mahalaya'. Celebrated annually Mahalaya indicates the Pitru Paksha Sradh period. On Mahalaya, goddess Durga begins her descent from Mount Kailash to Earth.

Mahalaya is comprised of two words 'Maha' meaning 'great' and 'alaya' which implies 'abode'. The Mahalaya Amavasya this year has come earlier than it does usually.

Wishes to send your loved ones on Mahalaya Amavasya

On this auspicious day, people offer prayers to the goddess, celebrated in and outside Bengal with great reverence. Here are some wishes you can send to those you know and partake the celebrations: