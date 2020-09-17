September 17th is an important day for worshippers of Goddess Durga this year as the day signifies 'Mahalaya'. Celebrated annually Mahalaya indicates the Pitru Paksha Sradh period. On Mahalaya, goddess Durga begins her descent from Mount Kailash to Earth.
Mahalaya is comprised of two words 'Maha' meaning 'great' and 'alaya' which implies 'abode'. The Mahalaya Amavasya this year has come earlier than it does usually.
Wishes to send your loved ones on Mahalaya Amavasya
On this auspicious day, people offer prayers to the goddess, celebrated in and outside Bengal with great reverence. Here are some wishes you can send to those you know and partake the celebrations:
- May everyone's life be full of happiness, peace, good health and prosperity with the blessings of Mother Durga.
- This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength and prosperity.
- Shubho Mahalaya! With the end of the Pitru Paksha, let us all gear up to welcome Maa Durga.
- On this Mahalaya, may the blessings of the Mother Goddess always be with you.
- May Goddess Durga destroy all evil around you. Happy Mahalaya!
- Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Subho Mahalaya!
- May Maa Durga's blessings help you overcome obstacles in your path of life as she rids the universe of darkness on this auspicious day. Happy Mahalaya!
- May Maa Durga guide us and protect us all from all evil. Shubho Mahalaya!
- Eagerly awaiting the arrival of Maa Durga in four weeks this year, here's extending Shubho Mahalaya greetings to you and your loved ones.