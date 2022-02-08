Praveen Kumar Sobti, popular as Bheem from BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away. The athlete-turned-actor died at the age of 74 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Apart from being a renowned actor, he had also won a gold medal and Asian games. He also played the famous role of Saboo from Chacha Chaudhary.

Praveen Kumar Sobti represented the country in discus and hammer throw at various global sports events. He was a two-time Olympian and four-time Asian Games medallist. He had also won the prestigious Arjuna Award. After successfully portraying the role of Bheem in Mahabharata, he moved on to do some films. Yudh (1985), Hukumat (1987), Shahenshah (1988), and Aaj Ka Arjun (1990) were some of his films.

Kiren Rijiju mourns the loss

Kiren Rijiju took to social media to mourn the loss. He wrote, "Very sad to learn about the demise of Olympian and 4-times Asian Games Medalist in Discus and Hammer throw, Praveen Kumar Sobti. He also played the role of Bheem in Mahabharat TV Serial. My heartfelt condolences to his family and enire sporting fraternity."

Puneet Issar recalls working together

Puneet Issar who worked with Sobti in Mahabharat told HT, "In fact, I had a hand in his casting as Bheem in Mahabharat. So, Chopra saab wanted me to play Bheem as I was 6 foot 3 inches tall and well built but I wanted to prove myself as an actor, so I told him I would rather play Duryodhana. Later, they couldn't get the right fit for Bheem as his height, body and personality would have to be bigger than Duryodhana, so Chopra saab jokingly told me, 'If we don't get the right Bheem, we will cast you in the role!' I began helping them in their search and then thought of Praveen paaji who is 6 foot 8 inches tall, has a great body and would fit the role."