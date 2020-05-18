"Mahabharat" is seeing a successful re-run on the small screen during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Harish Bhimani, who served as narrator on the mythology show, talks about its relevance even today.

The show, produced by BR Chopra, originally ran from 1988 to 1990 on Doordarshan. "'Mahabharat' holds a mirror to dos and don'ts of life and nudges us to rise above the perils of emotions and be righteous in life. Even today, the show creates a never seen before charismatic viewing experience right in front of the television sets for viewers of all age groups," said Bhimani.

Star Bharat Airing Again

It has now head to Star Bharat channel from May 18 onwards. "We are happy to hear that Star Bharat is bringing back the show to entertain viewers during such a turbulent yet stagnant times in the country. In every situation, I search for positivity and all I can say is that the audience should look forward to these deeply philosophical ideas that perpetuate throughout the epic tale and have a lot to teach us about the art of living," he said.

"Mahabharat" featured Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma, Pankaj Dheer as Karna, Gajendra Chouhan as Yudhishthir, Arjun as Arjun, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, Puneet Issar as Duryodhan and Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna.

It portrayed the battle of Dharma and Adharma (right and wrong).

"By bringing this show, Star Bharat's aim is to encourage, motivate and reassure its viewers the positive thought of 'darkness is followed by light'. Also, approximately 135 million viewers of Hindi GEC are yet to sample or see the show on TV. Through this show we want to spread hope, cheer and confidence to deal with tough times and 'Mahabharat' has life lessons for everyone and hence if it is shown again, today's generation can learn a great deal from the same," said Star Bharat Channel spokesperson.