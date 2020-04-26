In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, the National Broadcaster Doordarshan, popularly called DD channel, has been entertaining citizens with the re-telecast of its epic mythological drama series Ramayan and Mahabharata. Such has become the craze for the shows among masses that besides massive TRPs, social media is flooded with hilarious memes, the actors' transformation over the years and behind-the-scene pictures of the shows.

With such craze, comes the curiosity among fans to know more about the actors and their personal lives especially the fee they received to play the characters convincingly.

One will be surprised to know that there was no salary discrimination between the actors of Mahabharat. Each actor was offered the same amount and that has huge during those days.

According to a report in TellyChakkar.com, the star cast received a fee of about Rs 3,000 per episode and the series consisted of 94 episodes in total.

About Mahabharat and the series:

Directed by BR Chopra, Mahabharat was based on the traditionally accepted version of the text attributed to Ved Vyas and narrates the battle for sovereignty between two groups of cousins, the Kauravas, and Pandavas.

The serial, originally aired from 1988-90, was one-of-a-kind on the small screen and although there have been attempts to re-adapt the epic, none matched Chopra's version. Such was the craze for Mahabharat that people would remain glued to their TV sets and roads remained deserted on Sundays. Famous names like Mukesh Khanna, Raj Babbar, Gajendra Chouhan, Praveen Kumar, and Rupa Ganguly were part of the show.

Decision to re-run Mahabharat on television:

The decision to re-run the show was made after a huge demand on social media over a re-run on the Hindu mythological shows. Many Twitter users pointed out how the Ramayan and Mahabharat had earlier "acted as magnets that quarantined people" and that it still can.

Mahabharat is being telecast on DD Bharti at 12 noon and 7 pm every day.