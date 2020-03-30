Most of the 90's kids have grown up watching Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana and BR Chopra's Mahabharata on Doordarshan. These two shows shaped the Indian television industry.

However, millennials have always been glued to OTT platforms and found solace and comfort in shows on the web. With the current lockdown scenario and everyone embracing self-quarantine and awaiting the day we could get out of our houses and chill again.

Enjoy the FRESH episodes of #Ramayan twice daily WITHOUT REPEAT, one episode in morning at 9 am to 10 am, another in the night 9 pm to 10 pm on @DDNational



MUST WATCH EVERYDAY FRESH EPISODES!!#Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/mvACehNgVw — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) March 30, 2020

Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, announced last week that two of their iconic shows were going to be re-telecast amidst the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

The weekend was indeed special as families like good old times came together and watched Ramayana and Mahabharata. However, in the age of meme, how can something not get trolled. The internet is flooded with tweets of nostalgia, as well as memes by people. In fact, OTT platforms are hit because Doordarhn getting their good olf shows back. Memers left no stone unturned to give the social media buffs a hearty laugh.

Definitely our quartine is not as bad as we are thinking.

Sit back and read the memes, even if you haven't seen the epic saga on Doordarashn till will surely make your mundane Monday crack up.

90's kids are so excited to watch again #Ramayan



Netflix to 90's kids :- pic.twitter.com/bFFJemAWbB — N I D H I ♥ (@Mnidhi2) March 27, 2020

90s born kids on #Ramayan being telecasted again! pic.twitter.com/LlyhjUhHDi — Vinay Verma (@ChintuIndori) March 27, 2020

Doordarshan has also announced the re-run of SRK's Circus and Bomykesh Bakshi.

Me : "Itna purana Ramayana kaun dekhega ab lol"



15 minutes after the show starts : pic.twitter.com/u7Ien2wZ5p — SwatKat? (@swatic12) March 29, 2020

#Ramayan

People: Ghar m bethe bethe bore hogye kya kre ab



DD national: pic.twitter.com/N8d2RNoQll — ??sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) March 27, 2020

Laxman gets angry over Parshuram



Ram : ReLAX MAN — अपनाPun ?? (@bachpun) March 29, 2020