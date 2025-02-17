Ranveer Allahbadia is the centre of every conversation at the moment and for all the wrong reasons. The popular podcaster got into serious trouble for a remark that he had made on India's Got Latent a YouTube show conceptualised by comedian Samay Raina. Allahbadia on the show ended up asking one of the participants a very controversial question which has led to people questioning his integrity and judging his character.

From popular actors to notable politicians such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, everyone has been expressing their disdain towards him. Allahbadia has been receiving threats, too.

Recently, Mahabharat actor and former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar took to his Instagram to publicly criticise Allahbadia. The actor on the public platform openly threatened the podcaster for the obscene and vulgar question that he had posed on the show.

For those unversed, Ranveer on the show had asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Addressing the same remark, Gurjar said that it was "unacceptable."

The actor in the video mentioned, "Whatever he did on the show, he cannot be forgiven for that. If we do not take action against him for his behaviour, then more people like him will say similar things. People like him have crossed all the limits. We should take legal action against people like him who are spoiling our society and religion by saying such things so that the next generation can be saved."

Gurjar further added, "The kind of things he has said, I demand the government to take strict action against him. I am very angry right now. I don't want to use foul language. If I meet him anywhere, no one can save him from me for what he said on the show,"

Ranveer who is popularly known as BeerBiceps has apologised on social media but the case seems to be getting serious as days pass by and netizens are extremely livid with what has transpired.