'Getting death threats, I'm scared, not Running Away': Ranveer Allahbadia amid reports of absconding from Police over IGL controversy

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is facing backlash from netizens over his recent remark about parental sex while serving as a guest panelist on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. The clip quickly went viral, sparking outrage over Ranveer's inappropriate question to a contestant.

In response to the growing controversy, Samay Raina deleted all India's Got Latent videos from his YouTube channel. Multiple FIRs have been lodged against both Ranveer and Samay on charges of obscenity.

'I'm feeling scared...not running away': Ranveer Allahbadia issues statement amid controversy over 'India's Got Latent' remarks

Amid the controversy, on Saturday, Ranveer took to Instagram Stories to reveal that he had been receiving death threats. However, he assured his followers that he was cooperating with authorities.

In his Instagram post, Ranveer wrote, "My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about my parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better, and I am genuinely sorry."

He also addressed the threats, saying, "I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have even invaded my mother's clinic, posing as patients. I feel scared and don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India."

Earlier on Saturday, PTI reported that the Mumbai police were still unable to trace Ranveer, as his phone remained off. The police had previously summoned comedian Samay Raina to appear for questioning by March 10 regarding the controversy over Ranveer's comments on India's Got Latent.

Ranveer was asked to appear at Khar police station on Thursday in connection with the probe into his remarks. However, after failing to show up, the police issued a second summons, asking him to appear on Friday.

The podcaster had requested that his statement be recorded at his residence, but the police denied his request.

Meanwhile, the authorities have recorded statements from eight individuals, including YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer's manager. No FIR has been filed yet, but Maharashtra Cyber has summoned at least 50 individuals to provide statements, including participants from the show. Actor Raghu Ram, a judge on the panel, also recorded his statement with the agency on Thursday.

What did Ranveer say at India's Got Latent?

In the viral clip, Ranveer is heard asking, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

Amid the backlash, Ranveer also took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology on Monday.

"My comment was not just inappropriate—it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry," he stated.

He added, "Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I want to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind what happened. I am just here to apologize. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part."

"Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform more responsibly, and that's been my biggest learning from this experience. I promise to do better. I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections, and all I can say in the end is that I am sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."