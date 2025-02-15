Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, is facing backlash after his controversial remark about parental sex on Samay Raina's reality show India's Got Latent. The YouTuber apologized to netizens for his insensitive comment, but users remain unforgiving.

Multiple FIRs have been lodged against Ranveer for his statement, Samay Raina was forced to delete all videos of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

In his Instagram story, Samay stated that he will cooperate with authorities, as FIRs have also been filed against him. Summons have been issued to both Ranveer and Samay for further questioning regarding the ongoing controversy.

Phone Off, Residence Locked

On Friday, Mumbai and Guwahati police searched for Ranveer Allahbadia, the podcaster facing charges of obscenity and offending public morality. However, he was not found at his Mumbai residence, which was locked at the time.

A police officer told PTI that Mumbai law enforcement had initiated an inquiry and visited his apartment in Versova to question him.

On Thursday, Allahbadia was asked to appear at the Khar police station in Mumbai to record his statement. However, he requested that the questioning be conducted at his home, a request that was denied. When he failed to appear, a second summons was issued, prompting police from both Mumbai and Guwahati to visit his residence.

Assam police are investigating a complaint from a Guwahati resident who accused Ranveer Allahbadia of promoting obscene content on an online platform accessible to all.

Ranveer's door was locked and both police teams returned to Khar Police Station.

While Allahbadia was unavailable for questioning, his legal representative, Abhinav Chandrachud—son of former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud—approached the Supreme Court, seeking relief from multiple cases and requesting that they be clubbed together.

An early hearing was requested, but Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna denied it, noting that a date had already been assigned.

Ranveer Allahbadia also sought anticipatory bail to prevent arrest by Guwahati police.

The Guwahati case, filed on Monday, also names Samay Raina, the stand-up comic who hosts India's Got Latent. Raina has been summoned by Mumbai Police and Maharashtra's Cyber Department, which is conducting an independent investigation. Although he was instructed to appear within five days, he has requested more time, citing that he is currently in the United States.

The Mumbai Police have already recorded Apoorva Makhija and Ashish Chanchlani's statements.

So far, Mumbai Police (specifically officers from Khar) have recorded statements from seven individuals, including YouTuber Apoorva Makhija, who appeared on the show, and social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani. However, no formal case has been registered yet.

The statement of Pratham Sagar, the show's video editor, is also set to be recorded. Meanwhile, the Cyber Department has summoned at least 50 individuals, including film personality Raghu Ram, who served as a judge on the controversial episode.

Since the controversy erupted, Ranveer Allahbadia's 'BeerBiceps' YouTube channel lost nearly 90,000 subscribers in just three days, between February 10 and February 12, according to analytics tool Social Blade. During the same period, his other YouTube channel saw a decline of approximately 1 lakh subscribers.