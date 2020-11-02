The COVID-19 pandemic might have brought the worst in some people, but the world's balance was restored by the actions of a few. A urologist from Maharashtra's Aurangabad is winning hearts for his kind gesture towards a woman whose son had sacrificed his life for the country.

Dr. Altaf Shaikh deserves all the praise for his noble gesture. A video of the doctor consoling an elderly woman as she is being discharged from the hospital has gone viral on social media and for good reason. The emotional video was a result of Dr Shaikh's decision to waive off the treatment cost of his patient after realizing she was the mother of a martyr.

"Dr. Altaf from Aurangabad was treating an old lady, as he understood that she is the mother of a Martyr he waived the fee. Seeing this humble gesture I Personally called the Dr to thank him for his service & sensitivity towards the heroes who have served our nation," Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan posted on Twitter along with the viral video.

Dr. Altaf from Aurangabad was treating an old lady, as he understood that she is the mother of a Martyr he waved his fee. Seeing this humble gesture I Personally called the Dr to thank him for his service & sensitivity towards the heroes who have served our nation. pic.twitter.com/HKQBicO3AQ — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) November 1, 2020

Going the extra mile

Doctors and healthcare workers have been on the frontline of this pandemic. Putting their lives at risk, day in and day out, as they treat illnesses. Dr Shaikh, in addition to performing his duties as a doctor, went the extra mile to extend the human courtesy, which is a rare sight in today's world.

The urologist working at a multi-specialty hospital said the woman, identified as Shantabai Surad from Parad town in Jalna district is too poor to pay the bills but was also in pain due to kidney stones. Two of her sons had died, one from a heart attack and another while serving the country, leaving her completely helpless from a financial standpoint.

"She needed money for her urgent surgery. While one of her sons died of a heart attack, another one attained martyrdom at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir seven years ago. I spoke to the hospital management if she could be treated free of cost. The pension of the martyred son goes to his widow and Shantabai has no source of income," Dr Shaikh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Shaikh also recalled how everyone got emotional at the time of her discharge and everyone there cried.