A doctor's video in Assam dancing to cheer up Covid-19 patients has gone viral on the internet. The dancing video shows Dr Arup Senapati dancing to a song from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff movie 'War' at the Silchar Hospital.

In just a couple of hours, the video crossed a million views and got love from several noted celebrities, including Roshan himself.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has put the world's economy to its knee. Several small-medium enterprises had to shut down as the financial capitals saw no growth in the last eight months. At the same time, the death toll from COVID-19 in India has surpassed the earlier predicted number. However, one doctor from Assam is determined to put a smile on everyone's face by keeping his patients entertained by dancing in front of them.

Earlier this week, one ENT surgeon from Assam, Dr Arup Senapati, became an internet sensation after a video of him dancing in a PPE kit went viral. The dance video was posted by his colleague and friend, Dr Syed Faizan.

"Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID patients to make them feel happy," read the caption.

In the above video, you can see how gracefully Dr Senapati dances on Hrithik Roshan's hit song "Ghungroo" from the action-thriller movie War.

The video has more than 4M views on Twitter and has received love from several noted Bollywood stars personalities like Rohit Roy, Kavitha Kalvakuntla, Dr Ashwani Kumar, Richa Chadha, Vir Das, and Hrithik Roshan himself.

The Krrish actor complemented Dr Senapati's dance moves and his spirit by writing, "Tell Dr Arup I'm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam."

Even Dr. Arup shared the video on his Facebook handle, where he wrote that since he is done with his COVID-19 duty for the day, he can finally have a dance number in his PPE kit.

COVID-19 in India:

As of now, there are more than 7.5 million people infected by a coronavirus in India. A total of 6.7 million has recovered so far. India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below eight per cent for four consecutive days.