Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two conmen for allegedly duping and cheating a doctor with Rs 31 lakhs by selling him "Aladdin's lamp" - the magical article from the popular Middle Eastern folklore that brings forth a wish-granting genie when it is rubbed.

According to Meerut-based Dr LA Khan, the con artists even managed to summon a "genie" from the magical lamp to convince him by the article.

The incident

In a complaint filed with the police in Meerut on October 25, Dr Khan described in detail how he was swindled by the accused men - Ikramuddin and Anees. The victim said that he first met the accused when he started treating a woman whom the accused called their mother.

As reported by NDTV, the doctor said that later they realised that one of the accused had posted as "Aladdin" to convince him to buy the lamp. The doctor said that he started to visit the home of the accused to treat their supposed mother and the visit continued for a month.

"Gradually they started telling me about a baba (godman) whom they claimed also visited their home. They started brainwashing me and asked me to meet this baba," Dr Khan said in his complaint.

'Aladdin ka chirag'

Dr Khan, in his complaint, said he finally met the godman who seemed to perform "such rituals". After the meeting, the accused told the doctor that the lamp if worth Rs 1.3 crores but they can offer it to him at a down payment of Rs 31 lakhs.

"They told me this lamp would bring wealth, health and good fortune. They said this is 'Aladdin ka chirag' (Aladdin's lamp)," the victim said.

The complaint further said that during one visit, "Aladdin" made an appearance, adding that he later realised that one of the accused was dressed up as "Aladdin".

The Meerut Police have seized the lamp which is a massive and of golden colour. A Police official said that the same men cheated some other people in the city in the name of "tantra vidya". The woman who the accused claimed as their mother is on run, the police said.