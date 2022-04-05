A shooting incident in Maharashtra's Nanded city has sent shockwaves across the country, wherein two unknown assailants shot and killed noted builder Sanjay Biyani outside his home. The horrifying incident was caught on camera via CCTV as it happened in broad daylight in the Anandnagar area of Nanded city.

The victim was seen getting out of his car and was about to enter his home barely a few steps away. Out of nowhere, two shooters on a bike rushed and shot at Biyani at point-blank range. Biyani was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Biyani is a reputed builder and developer and has close political links with prominent leaders in the state. In the brutal shooting, Biyani's driver was also injured. Biyani also had his personal security until three months ago.

Prominent builder Sanjay Biyani shot at by unknown assailants outside his Nanded house.



Manhunt for shooters underway

The police have launched an investigation, reviewing the CCTV footage to see if a recce was done by the assailants before the attack. The police said it looks like a planned attack on the builder. A manhunt is underway for the shooters, as the police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to see which route the assailants took to escape.

The weapons used in the shooting appear to be local pistols. It is suspected that the accused were hitmen in the area, who are contracted for carrying out such high-profile hits, Times Now reported.

The incident has triggered panic and fear in the locality as it happened in broad daylight, with people moving about in the street. The reason behind the killing is yet to be determined, but initial presumption points to ransom recovery or business rivalry.