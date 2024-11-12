Maha polls: Yogi Adityanath to hold three rallies, campaign for Dy CM Fadnavis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit poll-bound Maharashtra on Tuesday where he will address three public meetings and campaign for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, including several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

Yogi Adityanath will hold his first public meeting in Maharashtra seeking votes for BJP candidate Praveen Tayde, who is contesting from the Achalpur Assembly constituency.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will hold a second public meeting to campaign for BJP candidate Vijay Kamalkishor Agrawal, who is contesting from the Akola West constituency.

The third public meeting will be held by Yogi Adityanath appealing people of Maharashtra to vote for Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP candidate from Nagpur South West constituency, Mohan Gopalrao Mate from Nagpur South constituency, Krishna Pancham Khopde from Nagpur East constituency, Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke from Nagpur Central and Milind Pandurang Mane from Nagpur North (SC) constituency.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister held a public meeting in Maharashtra's Washim on November 6. He appealed to the voters to help attain MahaYuti power with a majority in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

He described the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as 'Maha Anari'.

The ruling MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra -- comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- is eyeing another term in the upcoming 2024 Assembly election scheduled for November 20.

Among the 288 Assembly seats going to polls, the BJP is contesting 148, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has nominated its candidates on 80 seats. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is contesting 53 seats. The remaining seats have been given to other MahaYuti allies, according to reports.

The ruling Mahayuti is pitted against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

In Maharashtra, polling for the Assembly election will be held in a single phase on November 20, followed by the counting of votes on November 23.

(With inputs from IANS)