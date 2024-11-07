As the auspicious Chhath Puja festival unfolded, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended heartfelt greetings, highlighting the significance of this Sun-worshipping celebration, which is observed with great devotion and fervour in many parts of the country.

The Union Home Minister conveyed his warm wishes, emphasising the broad celebrations of Chhath Puja across India and beyond.

"Jai Chhathi Maiya! Best wishes to everyone on Chhath Puja. Indians living in different parts of the country and abroad are celebrating the Chhath festival with great enthusiasm and faith. I wish everyone happiness, peace, and prosperity on this holy festival of Surya worship. May Chhathi Maiya keep her blessings on everyone," Shah said in a post.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings on Thursday, sharing his wishes for the festival through a post on X.

"Heartiest greetings on Chhath Puja, the great festival of Sun worship and folk faith. I hope this festival brings new energy and strength in the lives of all of you," Gandhi wrote, expressing his hopes for the festival to inspire vitality and positivity in people's lives.

UP CM Adityanath, a leader representing one of the states where Chhath is fervently celebrated, also extended his greetings to the people of the state.

"With the blessings of Chhathi Maiya, may there be happiness and prosperity in the life of everyone in the state," Yogi Adityanath stated, invoking blessings for the well-being of all his constituents during this sacred time.

Today marks the third day of the Chhath festival, during which devotees across the country participate in the Sandhya Puja, a ritual dedicated to the setting Sun. As part of the evening prayers, families gather near water bodies, offering 'prasad' such as fruits, sweets, and thekua, as they sing hymns and offer prayers to the Sun god and Chhathi Maiya.

The four-day festival began with Nahay-Khay, a day of purification and preparation, followed by Kharna on the second day, a day of fasting and feasting. Chhath Puja itself, held on the third day, involves elaborate rituals, and the celebrations will conclude with the Usha Arghya on November 8, marking the final offering to the rising Sun.

Chhath Puja is especially revered in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as parts of Nepal and by the Indian diaspora. It is known for its rigorous fasting, strict rituals, and the deep sense of gratitude towards the Sun god for sustaining life on Earth. The festival is also a major occasion for women, who play a central role in the rituals and prayers.

(With inputs from IANS)