Maha BJP leader rams car into COVID hospital in rage after father's death; arrested

The actions of BJP leader from Maharashtra have shocked netizens. In a fit of rage, BJP leader Rajendra Tajne rammed his car into a COVID hospital in Nashik on Saturday. The incident was caught on camera and the clip went viral on social media drawing backlash against the politician.

According to reports, Tajne's father was admitted to the Bycto Hospital in the city, but then died ten days ago. As the video showed, Tajne was seen driving through the glass entrance of the hospital in a white Toyota Innova. A nurse who was in the corridor barely escaped. Tajne can also be seen getting off the vehicle and casually moving around. Reports also suggested that Tajne had been driving under the influence.

Tajne's wife Seema Tajne, also a BJP leader, is an elected councillor in the city. As the video of Tajne's actions went viral, the police lodged a complaint and have taken the politician into custody, Vijay M. Kharat, Nashik DCP, said, according to ANI.

COVID in Maharashtra

Although the number of new Covid cases dropped in Maharashtra on Saturday, the states fatalities zoomed past the 80,000-level, with a corresponding rise in the recovery rate, health officials said here.

Compared to 695 deaths on Friday, the state's fatalities shot up by 265 to touch 960 on Saturday, mounting Maharashtra's overall death toll to 80,512, the worst in the country. The number of fresh cases remained below the 50,000-level at 34,848, taking the state's overall tally to 53,44,063.

Of the day's 960 fatalities caused by the contagion -- including a few old ones now adjusted -Nagpur led the chart with 144 deaths, followed by 91 in Solapur, 78 in Thane, 62 in Mumbai, 52 in Pune, 51 in Chandrapur, 42 in Nanded, 35 in Beed, 33 in Ahmednagar, 32 in Jalgaon, 31 each in Palghar and Latur, 30 in Nashik, 28 each in Aurangabad and Ratnagiri, 23 in Amravati, 21 in Sindhudurg, 19 each in Hingoli and Bhandara, 18 in Raigad, 13 in Jalna, 11 each in Satara and Akola, 8 each in Sangli and Gondia, 7 each in Kolhapur, Parbhani and Yavatmal, 6 each in Nandurbar and Wardha, and 5 each in Osmanabad and Washim.