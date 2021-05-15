As the entire nation is battling the second wave of coronavirus, Former Uttarakhand chief minister and BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat, has talked about the Covid pandemic's right to live. Rawat claimed that coronavirus is also a living organism that has the right to live.

Coronavirus has the right to live

Rawat made these remarks while talking to the Hindi news channel K News. During the talk, Rawat claimed that coronavirus too wishes to live, and that is the main reason behind its mutation.

"When thinking from the philosophical perspective, we should understand that coronavirus is also a living organism. Covid has the right to live like any one of us. However, humans think that we are the most intelligent species, and we are trying to eliminate it. Coronavirus is mutating itself to save its life," said Rawat.

However, Rawat made it clear that a man needs to outpace the virus to stay safe. He also urged people to maintain proper social distancing measures to protect themselves from the deadly pandemic.

Outlandish comments from BJP leader

The comments from Rawat come at a time when India is facing the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic. As the comments made by Rawat went viral on online spaces, Uttarakhand Congress Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana claimed that the BJP leader has lost his mind, and called his statement utter foolishness.

In the meantime, netizens have also started trolling the former chief minister for making such bizarre comments about the Covid pandemic that is continuing its killing spree in the nation.

