Bollywood starlet Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The actress confirmed this news and revealed that she was feeling tired over the past few days. The actress also revealed that she has quarantined herself in her home.

Kangana Ranaut vows to destroy coronavirus

The actress whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this week shared her coronavirus experience on her Instagram page.

On her Instagram post, Kangana Ranaut called coronavirus a ''small time flu'', and vowed that she will destroy the pandemic.

"I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people," wrote Kangana on her Instagram page.

Kangana Ranaut: The women of controversies

It was on last week that Kangana's Twitter account got suspended after she made derogatory comments against Trinamul Congress leader Mamata Banerjee. In one of her posts, Kangana Ranaut urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She also requested Modi to show his ''virat roop'' to Mamata. The actress also allegedly called Mamata an ''unleashed monster'', and urged the president's rule in West Bengal.

On the acting front, Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of her new movie Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay. The film is based on the life of J Jayalalitha, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.