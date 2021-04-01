After the release of the trailer of Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut is set to play another woman politician. This time she has chosen to play Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a film helmed by Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. The rest of the cast has not been finalised yet.

International Business Times has learnt that Kangana is quite excited to play the role of Mamata Banerjee but has not been able to finalise a date yet since her schedule for the next five years is filled with several releases and promotions. At present, she will be promoting her latest political drama Thalaivi, which is based on former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa.

Both Kangana Ranaut and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee have been making waves with controversies. While the former is an ardent fan of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter has been a vocal opponent of the Modi-Shah duo. Of late, Kangana has become a subject of memes for her her slogans and taking on the opposition.

Kangana Ranaut who won her fourth National Award for Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi in 2020, will be seen as a political figure for the second time in her career as an actress. It is yet to be decided which actor will play the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the film.

APRIL FOOL'S DAY | DISCLAIMER

THIS ARTICLE IS A WORK OF FICTION AND INTENDED TO BE HUMOUROUS AND SATIRICAL ON THE OCCASSION OF APRIL FOOL'S DAY. READERS ARE ADVISED NOT TO CONFUSE THEM WITH REAL INCIDENTS. ANY ACTION YOU TAKE UPON THE INFORMATION YOU FIND IN THIS ARTICLE IS STRICTLY AT YOUR OWN RISK, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSSES AND/OR DAMAGES, THE CONTENT MUST BE PERCEIVED AS INTENDED.- FOR HUMOUR ONLY.