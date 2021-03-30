PAK PM responds to PM Modi's letter; see what it says [read now]

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday responded to Indian PM Narendra Modi's greetings for Pakistan Day while echoing the latter's sentiments for peaceful and cooperative relations between the two countries. In his letter, Imran Khan said the creation of an "enabling environment" is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India, in particular, the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

PM Modi had written to his Pakistan counterpart on March 23, wishing Imran Khan on the occasion of Pakistan Day, which marks the Lahore Resolution, also called Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940. It is considered a major milestone in the struggle for an independent Muslim state, which was later named Pakistan.

Imran Khan, in his letter to PM Modi, also extended his best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi had only recently wished Imran Khan a speedy recovery after the Prime Minister tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20. Pakistan and India also held a meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission in New Delhi.

Full text of Imran Khan's letter