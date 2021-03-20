Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the Covid-19 on Saturday, the country's health minister Faisal Sultan announced in a tweet. He is self-isolating at home, the health minister also said on Twitter.

"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home," Faisal Sultan tweeted. This was later also confirmed by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office. On Thursday, Imran Khan took the first dose of Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm.

This vaccine is currently made available only to Pakistan and becomes effective after two successful doses.

In a report, news agency ANI said China had donated 5 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan on February 1. This enabled the country to start its Covid-19 vaccination drive.