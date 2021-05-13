Anupam Kher has raised some strong questions for the Centre and their Covid crisis mismanagement. He also said that it was important to hold the government responsible. Actor Anupam Kher, who has always been a staunch supporter of the Bhartiya Janta Party, also reacted to the video of bodies floating around in Ganga. Anupam Kher's wife, Kirron Kher, is also a BJP MP.

In an interview with NDTV, Anupam Kher reacted strongly to the Centre and the current state of the pandemic in the country. "Somewhere they have slipped ... it is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image-building maybe." Speaking about the distressing videos of people struggling for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, corpses being thrown into Ganga; Anupam said one should get "Angry".

The 66-year-old actor said one should get angry seeing such things and hold the government responsible. "I think the criticism is valid in lots of cases and I think it is important for the government to rise to the occasion and do things that they are chosen by people of this country for. I think only an inhuman person will not get affected by... bodies floating. But for another political party to use it for their gain is also not right."

Kher further said, "We should as people get angry. It is important to hold the government responsible for what has happened." The versatile actor recently launched his Covid relief campaign - "Heal India" - helping out those who need ventilators and oxygen concentrators.