An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Iran's southern province of Bushehr, where the country's nuclear power plant is located, Thursday morning, the US Geological Survey reported. The quake was also felt in Bahrain and areas around the Persian Gulf, where buildings were evacuated.

According to the state television report, the earthquake occurred at around 10 am local time, while USGS said it stuck at around 11.30 am local time. The epicenter was close to Kaki town in Bushehr Province.

The USGS said the quake of 5.5 magnitude struck, while the state television quoting officials said that magnitude 5.9 had hit.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages at the nuclear plant, which is the only operating nuclear power station in the Islamic Republic. According to the USGS, the depth of the earthquake was at 6.2 miles (10.0 km) below the surface.