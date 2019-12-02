Madurima Tuli made headlines for her relationship with Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9. The much-in-love couple parted ways but that didn't stop them from coming together time and again for reality shows. After the cat and dog fight on the Nach stage, the couple will be seen inside the Bigg Boss house.

Yes you heard that right. Vishal, who entered the house as a wildcard entrant two weeks ago, will now meet his ex Madurima Tuli. Ever since Nach Baliye 9 ended, the two decided to stay away from each other. But now they will be locked under the same roof and needless to say, their camaraderie will either strengthen or weaken.

In exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Madhurima spoke about entering Bigg Boss 13 house and whom she plans to date out of all the eligible bachelors inside the house.

On getting inside the house

I have been following the season of Bigg Boss so when the channel approached me I thought of getting inside the show, though I am not sure how Vishal would react to it. But I would like the audience to know and understand that there isn't any closure for us as of now.

On whom she would consider her friend

I feel Rashmi Desai can be my friend.

On Vishal Aditya Singh

As I said I don't know how will our equations but I hope we might become a team soon and play for the betterment and if given a choice in the task I would love to date Vishal again.

Do you think Vishal and Madurima will ignite the spark again or will they keep on fighting?