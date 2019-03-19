A 12-year-old Dalit girl was kidnapped, gang-raped and beheaded allegedly by her brothers and uncle in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Thursday, March 14. According to police, four of the accused have been arrested and one is absconding. The police have charged three of her brothers, her uncle and aunt for the heinous crime. One of the accused arrested is a minor.

The girl, a class 6 student, did not return from school the previous day i.e. Wednesday. Her family started looking for her but failing to locate her the girl's father filed a "missing" complaint with the police in the district.

Her body was found the next day in an agricultural field outside Berkhedi village. Initially, the police declared a reward of Rs 10,000, which was increased to Rs 25,000 for information regarding the accused.

"On March 14 at around 7 pm the headless body of the girl was found lying close to her village and her severed head was found around 50-100 meters away," the ASP of Sagar district said. According to reports, when the girl threatened to inform the police, the accused raped her, strangled her to death, chopped off her head and dumped the body.

The police doubted after the girl's uncle alleged that one Chote Patel, who lives in the same village, had killed her. Patel and the family were locked in a land dispute, he informed the police. The body was sent for post mortem examination to the hospital in Banda town. The report revealed that the girl was raped.

The girl's uncle tried to mislead investigators but more questioning disclosed the involvement of the girl's relatives in the horrific crime.

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED?

The victim was allegedly taken by one of her brothers to their uncle's place when she was returning home from school. The uncle, accompanied by his two sons, allegedly gang-raped her and when she threatened to go to the police, her aunt allegedly strangled her. She was then beheaded and dumped in the fields.

The blood-stained clothes of the girl and the weapon used to murder her was also recovered. Further investigation is underway and the police are trying to locate the girl's another brother.