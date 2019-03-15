In a shocking incident, an army major in Bengaluru had allegedly raped his colleague in his car on the Old Airport Road in East Bengaluru. The incident occurred on February 4, 2019, and a case was registered against the army major two days later.

The victim said that she had attended a senior colleague's party on the night of February 4 and had returned home late at night. The accused, Major Choudhary, had gone to her house later and asked her out for a drive. The victim agreed since she was hungry and thought they could grab a bite to eat.

According to a report by the Times of India, the accused then took the victim to an isolated location and they both consumed alcohol in the car. The victim, in her complaint, said that Major Choudhary then began to behave in an inappropriate manner with her.

The major then started to touch her in an improper manner which made her uncomfortable. She asked him to take her back home and he started the car and began to drive. However, he stopped the car, pushed the victim to the backseat and went on to rape her. "He pushed me forcefully on to the back seat of the car and raped me before dropping me at my residence," the victim said in her complaint.

The woman was in shock for a few days. She mustered up courage and told her family members and her senior officials. She proceeded to give an oral complaint to them and as admitted at the Command Hospital for medical treatment.

On February 15, the woman went to the Viveknagar police station to file an FIR since it was required for the court. A case was lodged against Major Choudhury under Sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Major Choudhury was then arrested but let go on interim bail.

The case was then transferred to the Ulsoor police after the Viveknagar police identified the crime scene and saw it was not in their jurisdiction. "We're investigating the case and will take legal action against the accused," Rahulkumar Shahapurwad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (east division) was quoted as saying by TOI.