When the entire nation is under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and all we hear is lakhs of migrant labourers making way to their home on foot or by any means that they can manage; a 22-year-police constable won a million hearts as he walked for nearly 20 hours during the 450-km journey from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to join duty.

The Rajgarh police lauded Constable Digvijay Sharma's commitment towards work and advised him to take rest for a few days as his legs got sore after walking long hours on foot.

Sharma reportedly stated that he had taken leave from March 16 to March 23 as he was to appear for his graduation exams at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. The exams, however, did not happen and he was stranded due to the lockdown.

The long walk

The young policeman was quoted as saying that after the lockdown happened, he contacted his boss, Pachor police station inspector and apprised him of the situation adding that he would like to join his duty but the inspector advised him against it saying that transport was not functioning and that the young cop should stay where he is.

It was then that he decided that he will walk down the distance to get back to Rajgarh. "I started my journey on foot from Etawah on March 25 morning. I walked for nearly 20 hours during my journey in which I took lifts from people on motorbikes and reached Rajgarh on Saturday night. I subsequently informed my boss about my arrival," he said.

Sharma said that there were some social organizations feeding migrants on the road where he ate while he covered the distance.

Letter of appreciation

Sharma was recently presented a letter of appreciation for his commitment and dedication towards work during such challenging times. Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma, said that he will write to the state Director General of Police, requesting him to give the constable a letter of appreciation.

Though the journey wasn't easy for Sharma he said that it was definitely something that he will always remember.

India has already reported around 1,100 coronavirus cases, including 29 deaths. During these testing times; people like Sharma are like a ray of hope that shines bright when everything else looks gloomy.