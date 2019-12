At least nine people were killed and 23 injured after a bus they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Thursday, December 5, at around 7 am.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and rescue operations are underway.

The accident took place near Gudh road, located around 25 km from Rewa when the bus was on its way to Sidhi district.

Given the impact of the collision, the death toll is expected to rise.

(More details awaited)