Madhurima Tuli takes pride in being a part of one of the most loved and successful seasons of Bigg Boss - Bigg Boss 13. Even though Madhurima had done a lot of work prior to that, it was her fearless and undiplomatic attitude in the show that made her a household name. The show might have left people with divided opinions on her, but the diva credits the show for being bombarded with great opportunities.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the Chandrakanta actress to talk about the impact of the show on her personal life and career, being misunderstood by the audience, upcoming film with John Abraham and much more.

How was it working with John Abraham and Manushi Chillar in Tehran?

It was great working with both John and Manushi. They were very welcoming and I had some interesting and good scenes with John. He was very cooperative and I had fun shooting with them and the entire team.

Any memorable incident, anecdotes from the shoot you'd like to share.

There are many anecdotes. We had a lot of fun shooting. But I feel it's better I say things once the promo is out. We should wait for the mystery to unfold and then it would be more fun talking about it.

You might have done a lot of work after Bigg Boss but you still get remembered for your dhaakad attitude in the reality show. Did the show work in your favour or against?

I am glad that you have called me a 'dhakaad' girl. It feels great to be known as that. So far, Bigg Boss has given me a lot of love from the audience as well as a lot of work. So definitely, it has gone in my favour. Touchwood, by God's grace, the show has worked in my favour.

Do you think you were misunderstood by the audience?

Oh yes absolutely. It took me a while to make people understand that I am not what they have made me look like in Bigg Boss. Some people really enjoyed my journey and they loved me for who I am. Some people thought I was very 'ladakoo' but it was honestly just for the show. I am not that kind of a person at all. I am very introverted, quiet kind of person by nature.

Are you in touch with the contestants from that season?

I am not really in touch with them but we keep bumping into each other during events, shows and stuff.

Social media was flooded with memes after the frying pan incident. Looking back, any thoughts on how the whole thing turned out?

When social media was flooded with memes, I was very upset. I didn't take it in the right way. My parents and everyone said that it wasn't just my fault but both of our fault. But still, the memes made me really sad and for a couple of years, I was really traumatized by it. I couldn't even see the comments or anything. Then gradually, there were people who were laughing about it and joking about it.

Then it made me realize that it wasn't that bad that people are making me feel the way it is. So, I don't have to really feel bad. The fault was both ways, not just mine. So, it's okay. Whatever was done, it was done to protect yourself. It doesn't matter what are the consequences. You had to stand up for yourself and protect yourself. So, after that, I started becoming better.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I have Tehran coming up this year hopefully. I have 'Bekhabar' which is a musical short film directed by my brother. Then, I did an Amazon web series called '1.40' and that should hopefully be released this year too. So yes, I am keeping my fingers crossed.