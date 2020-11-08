In the wake of the nepotism debate, many celebs have come out and narrated their ordeal about how the industry has treated outsiders and how unfair it has been at times. Though there are a few celebs who have complaints about the industry workings in spite of themselves being outside of the film fraternity but this is a personal experience.

Madhurima Tuli who also appeared in Television's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' admitted that it's not easy to have a career in films as one has to go through a lot to prove oneself.

'You really have to prove yourself to stay there'

"Bollywood is harsh; it's not such a welcoming place. You really have to prove yourself to stay there. And I think it takes time so you've to I guess just focus on your work and keep believing in yourself. Once you lose your belief, then I think you cannot survive in this industry because it's difficult to survive here," points out the actor.

Her personal experiences, Tuli shares, has been a mixed bag so far. "It has been on and off, honestly people have appreciated my work and there are people who haven't entertained me also. I feel blessed and lucky. I'm happy with however it is going for me," Tuli says.

Tuli who holds a television background revealed that the transition from TV to the big screen is not easy. There's also the whole TV actor tag that one has shrugged off while making a career in films, feels the actor.

"The tag happens because you're playing the part for almost three to four years, non-stop. So, people see you like that particular character and it becomes difficult to be seen in some other character after that show," she explains, adding that the only way to break that image would be to take a break, groom yourself, change your look and then try for films.

Madhurima Tuli has starred in films like 'Baby', 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' and 'Naam Shabana'.