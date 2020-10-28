Bigg Boss is touted to be one of the most controversial reality shows on Indian television. And it seems that this year the makers have left no stone unturned to enter into a fresh controversy each day.

Jaan Kumar Sanu tells Nikki to not speak in Marathi as it irks him.

Veteran singer, Kumar Sanu's son Jaan, was recently embroiled in controversy. Jaan asked Nikki to not speak in Marathi with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya and said "mere ko chid hoti hai (it irks me)". This remark did not go down too well with Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who condemned the remarks and demanded an apology, or else the shooting of Bigg Boss 14 would be stopped.

Jaan's remark on national TV didn't go down well with politicians as they demanded an apology.

In a tweet in Marathi, Ameya Khopkar challenged Jaan to make a career living in Mumbai, after his comments. The MNS leader also targeted Colors for not editing it out and said that this is 'what the faces of traitors are like'.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who is also a party spokesperson, took objection to the tone and tenor of Jan Kumar Sanu, one of the contestants on the show, asking a fellow contestant not to speak in Marathi. "The manner in which he spoke was insulting to the Marathi language. We demand that Sanu be removed as a contestant otherwise Shiv Sena activists would come on the show's sets and protest."

Shivsena and MNS both alleged that #JaanKumarSanu who is a participant of Bigg Boss 14 and son of famous singer Kumar Sanu has insulted Marathi language. MNS says Jaan will face the consequences meanwhile Sena says channel should remove him from the show immediately. #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/XYvx7SChnW — Pran Parab (@ImPran25) October 28, 2020

"Bigg Boss gets TRPs from Marathi audience and is shot in Maharashtra. Such an attitude of a contestant will not be tolerated,...

मुंबईत राहून तर आता तुझं करिअर कसं बनतं जान सानू तेच बघतो आता मी.लवकरच तुला स्वत:ची चीड येईल ही माझी गॅरंटी. तुला थोबडवनार लवकरच आता आम्ही मराठी.

आणि कलर्ससारख्या वाहिनीने खरंतर हा सीन वगळायला हवा होता, पण एडिट केलं नाही ते बरं झालं, गद्दारांची तोंडं कशी असतात ते समजलं. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) October 28, 2020

Sarnaik said the show's host, superstar Salman Khan, should also reprimand the contestant. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had also disapproved of Sanu's comment and promised action against the contestant.

Colors have issued an apology after Jaan Kumar Sanu's comment on Nikki Tamboli speaking Marathi in Bigg Boss 14 irked Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar. The channel, in a letter, addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, promised to remove the objectionable remark from future broadcasts of the episode.

Channel rolls out an apology.

The Colors channel also took to their Twitter handle and posted an apology for the remarks made on the Marathi language. The post said that they did not intend to hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra.

The post read, "We at COLORS apologize for the remarks concerning the Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharashtra (sic)."

Their letter read as:

"We have received objections regarding the reference to the Marathi language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel. We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode."

The letter further added, "We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to the Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner.