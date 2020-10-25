Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show never fails to impress the audience with twists and turns. It's been over two weeks since the show went on air. Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol were evicted from the BB 14 house.

The game started with Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla as Toofani senors vs new contestants in the house as juniors. The seniors' have completed their journey and are out of the house. But as they say, it's Bigg Boss, and the adrenaline rush doesnt slow down.

If you have seen the promo of BB 14, the upcoming episode will see three new wildcard contestants entering the house namely Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh.

Let's take a look at these terrific trios who are all set to enter the house in weekend Ka Vaar Dusshera special episode.

Dance off between Kavita and Naina

Colors TV has posted a new promo video on its Instagram handle, sharing the glimpses of season's first two wild card contestants - Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh – who are all set to enter the house, tonight.

Captioning the video, the channel wrote, "@ikavitakaushik aur @nonaberrry aa Rahi hai #BiggBoss ke ghar mein palatne iss game ka poora scene. Dekhiye kahaani mein Aaye iss naye twist ko #WeekendKaVaar par Aaj Raat 9 baje."

In a new promo of Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan, Naina and Kavita are seen battling each other in a fierce dance-off. Naina makes her entry to the song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, dressed in a silver strapless dress. Kavita dances to the same song. She is seen wearing a white long-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The song then changes to Laila Main Laila, and the two are seen walking towards each other and competing in the dance moves.

Even before entering the house, the trio would get into a fight, raising the temperature of the house.

War of words between wild card contestants

Naina and Shardul will indulge in a war of words on Day 1 itself.

According to the promos shared on social media, Salman Khan introduces Shardul to both the freshers (Naina and Kavita), upon seeing Naina Shradul says, "I met her on a show. She has also sat on my lap." This comment from Shardul irks Kavita and Naina. They ask him to mind his words. to which Shardul starts flirting and says, "Mera Dhyan aap pe tha toh mein shabdon pe kya dhyan deta" (I was so mesmerised looking at you, how do I think and talk). To this, Kavita responded saying, "Mai apka dimaag Andar kharab karungi (I will mess with your head inside)."

That's not all! The promo further shows Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa gracing the sets of BB 14 to promote their latest music video Naach Meri Rani.

In the latter part of the video, Salman Khan asks the housemates who among the new wildcard entries do they want to be a part of the Red Zone.

Looking at the attitude of these wildcard contestants, it is expected that these new entries will be game-changer inside the BB house.

Meet the wild card contestants

Kavita is known for her role as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the TV show F.I.R. She started her career with Ekta Kapoor's Kutumb and has been in the showbiz for the last 15 years.

Naina Singh is known for her role as Rhea in TV soap Kumkum Bhagya. She recently quit the show, and since then there were rumours of her participating in BB14. Naina Singh was a winner of Splitsvilla 10 and was a finalist on Star Plus show India's Next Superstar.

TV actor Sharul Pandit was last seen in &TV's Kuldeepak. He began his career as a radio jockey and has been a part of shows like Bandini, Kitnai Mohabbat Hai 2 and Siddhi Vinayak. However, during the lockdown, he returned to his hometown after exhausting all his finances. Shardul was also recently in the news for penning a long post on his battle with depression and financial crisis.