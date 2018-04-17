There were reports that Sanjay Dutt had walked out of Karan Johar's yet-to-be-titled film (which was earlier called as Shiddat) after Madhuri Dixit Nene came on board and replaced Sridevi in Abhishek Varman's directorial. Rumors also suggested that Anil Kapoor was chosen to play the part of Dutt after the latter refused to share the screen with the Dhak Dhak girl owing to their past rumored relationship.

But Karan Johar and his team somehow have managed to break the ice between the two actors and it looks like they have finally given their nod to work together in the film after almost 25 years.

"Yes Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt have agreed to work together for this film and it is indeed the best news in the longest. Ever since Madhuri came on board, everyone was wondering if she would be willing to work with Dutt, owing to their controversial past. But after much back and forth and some discussions, both the actors have given their nod," a source close to KJo and the film was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit got along with each other well after starring in many films and started dating. But things took U-turn when Sanju baba was found guilty in the Arms Act case. It was being said that the bitterness of their split still haunts the ex-lovers.

When Dutt recently was asked about Madhuri Dixit, he reportedly walked out of the interview leaving everyone stunned with his reaction. But it seems like the two have now finally decided to bury their hatchet and not allowing their personal matter to affect their profession.

"Whatever happened between the two is past. They have moved on happily. Also, Madhuri has always believed that personal equations shouldn't matter when it comes to professional work. It is a mature decision from both and they are both excited to work together almost after 25 years. The film rolls next month and they are aiming to release it in April 2019," the source added.

The movie has been in the news for the past couple of years ever since Karan Johar announced the project starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead. But things didn't fall into place and it was believed that the movie has been shelved.

But after Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor broke the news on Instagram Madhuri stepping into the shoes of the Hawa Hawai girl, KJo clarified that the movie will indeed happen and its title is yet to be decided.

The movie will also feature Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles.