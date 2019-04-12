Mammootty's most-anticipated film of the year, Madhura Raja, hit the theatres on April 12 and as expected, it is receiving unanimously positive reviews from all corners. The film, directed by Vyshakh, is an in and out commercial entertainer and is undoubtedly a tailor-made flick to meet the needs of Mammootty fans who wish to see their favourite actor in a complete mass avatar.

As the film is garnering positive reviews from all corners, director Vyshakh has hinted about the possibility of a sequel which will be titled Minister Raja. The makers of the movie revealed this news at the end credits of the movie and made it clear that a film named Minister Raja will come soon to the theatres. It should be noted that Madhura Raja is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Pokkiri Raja and Minister Raja will be the third part in the Raja franchise.

One of the major highlights of Madhura Raja is Mammootty's impeccable screen presence. The actor was in his full swing in this movie and excelled in both comic and emotional scenes. Surprisingly, Mammootty performed the action scenes pretty well in this film and full credit goes to stunt choreographer Peter Hein.

Initial reviews coming out from the theatres indicate that Tamil star Jai has also done a remarkable job in this movie. The actor with his innocent looks and high-voltage stunts has apparently impressed Mollywood audiences, and he may be offered more Malayalam movies in the future.

Sunny Leone's item number set the screen on fire. The comedy department handled by Salim Kumar along with Mammootty has also gone well with the audiences. After watching the movie, most of the audiences are claiming that Madhura Raja is Mammootty's Pulimurugan and in all probabilities, this movie will emerge as a blockbuster at the box-office.

Udayakrishna has penned the script for Madhura Raja. The film is produced by Nelson Ipe under the banner of Nelson Ipe Cinemas.