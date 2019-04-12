Director Vysakh's Malayalam movie Madhura Raja featuring Mammootty, Jai and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles has received a positive review and good rating from the audience.

Madhura Raja is an action drama and Udaykrishna has written the script for the film, which has been produced by Nelson Ipe under his banner Nelson Ipe Cinemas. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Madhura Raja movie story: When an illegal hooch baron's reign of terror troubles an entire village, the people turn to the only man who can save them: Raja, the flamboyant don with a heart of gold.

Madhura Raja movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's verdict:

Jebin Mathew‏ @Im_JEBIN

#MadhuraRaja first half getting excellent reports from everywhere. Mixture of Mass Masala + Comedy. Damn..sure this movie is for family too!!!! #MegaStar is going to rock !!! #Mammootty #mammookka #MadhuraRajaReview

Sali Tron‏ @sali_tron

#MadhuraRaja First Half - Fantastic first half with all mass masala elements working out. Mammootty is super energetic with his mass scenes as well as comedy numbers. Family elements worked out to the core. Fabulous ! @MalayalamReview @KeralaBO1 @LensmenReviews @MoviePlanet8

Friday Matinee‏ @VRFridayMatinee

#MadhuraRaja First Half - Fantastic first half with all mass masala elements working out. @mammukka is super energetic with his mass scenes as well as comedy numbers. Family elements worked out to the core. Fabulous! @rameshlaus @LMKMovieManiac @sri50 @SunnyLeone

The Unpaid Critic‏ @itsMe_Rps

#MadhuraRaja intro scene of #Mammooty is mass!!!!!!#MadhuraRaja #Review movie begins with mass masala and comedy elements. Screen presence of @mammukka is awesome. Emotional side of raja also shown which was not in #pokkiriraja. Best movie for family audience. Fullon entertainment #SunnyLeone

போக்கிரி SaviN ツ‏ @itzPokkiri

#MadhuraRaja First Half Getting Highly +ve Reviews Return of #Raja Is More Mass @mammukka @Mammookka_boys @Forumkeralam1 @Forum_Reelz

Antony Jijin A J‏ @antonyjijin

#MadhuraRaja Megastar's Power Packed Show off As Singam Thalaiva with high Voltage Ultraviolent Superblastic Fight scenes and Massive Punch dialogues which will make whistle inducing clap worthy electrical boogaloo.

Harikumar M‏ @harikumarhbk