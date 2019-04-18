Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood is now enjoying the success of his latest release 'Madhura Raja' directed by Vyshakh. The film which hit the screens all around the world on April 12, 2019, received mixed to positive reviews from critics, and it successfully collected more than Rs 11 crore at the box-office in its opening weekend from Kerala alone.

At the end of its six-day theatrical run, the film has apparently collected Rs 16 crores from the Mollywood box-office, and the worldwide collection has already crossed Rs 13 crores. In all probabilities, 'Madhura Raja' will emerge as the biggest hit in the career of Mammootty, and if everything goes well, the film may enter the elite 50 crore club by the end of this weekend.

It should be noted that family audiences have picked 'Madhura Raja' as their vacation pick, and the current trends indicate that the film is going to enjoy a long run at the Kerala box-office. However, being a mass masala entertainer, the collection of the film, especially in multiplexes is expected to witness a drastic dip. In the meantime, collections in single screens are witnessing a steady rise.

On the other hand, Mohanlal's 'Lucifer' is also enjoying its dream run at the box-office. The film has already collected more than Rs 115 crores worldwide, and if the film succeeds in maintaining this momentum for another one month, it may emerge as the biggest Mollywood blockbuster of all time by breaking the collection record of 'Pulimurugan'.

'Madhura Raja' is such a film that could not be considered as an in and out mass entertainer, instead, this film is basically a comedy entertainer with some mass elements from Mammootty. In this movie, Mammootty can be seen playing the role of Raja, a good with the heart of gold. Due to expected circumstances, Raja becomes compelled to lock horns with an illicit liquor baron, and this forms the major crux of the movie.

Apart from Mammootty, 'Madhura Raja' also stars Anusree, Jagapathi Babu, Narain, Salim Kumar, Anusree, Mahima Nambiar, Nedumudi Venu, Shamna Kasim, and Vijayaraghavan in other prominent roles.