Priyanka Chopra is an absolute family girl; she has always claimed to be one, and her actions too, prove the same. The actress and her mother share an extremely special bond; Madhu Chopra and Priyanka's mother-daughter relationship screams goals, and fans love to spot them together. The two are always there for one another, and recently, Madhu Chopra reminisced about the time Priyanka had to struggle quite a bit while filming for a movie. Madhu, without mincing any of her words, revealed that Priyanka had a hard time on the sets of Dostana.

Dostana is considered one of Priyanka's most successful films and featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol in significant roles. In a recent conversation with Lehren Retro, Madhu spoke about how Priyanka had to deal with anxiety when she fell ill and had to take a break from shooting the film. Priyanka chose not to call the director, Tarun Manshukhani and asked her mother to inform him instead. When Madhu called up the director, he was extremely sarcastic, which made Madhu take a firm stand for her daughter.

Madhu said, "Tarun, as I know him today, was not the same Tarun. He was a very scary man. One day, Priyanka had a high fever. She asked for a pill, and I gave one to her. She was insisting that she'll go to work. But even after an hour or so, the fever wouldn't subside. I told her that she must rest it out and not go to work. She asked me to tell Tarun because she didn't want to be the one to break the news to him."

Tarun had replied to Madhu saying, "How convenient," which did not sit well with the actress's mother, and she was forced to take a stand for her daughter.

Madhu mentioned that she had to be very stern with the director and told him, "If you want her to die on your set, I'll send her. But if something happens to her, you'll be responsible for it."

On the work front, Priyanka is keeping extremely busy with SSMB29, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli and will also feature Mahesh Babu. The actress was also recently in India for her brother's wedding, which was a grand affair.