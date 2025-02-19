Priyanka Chopra gives money to needy man on her way to airport; covers daughter Malti Marie's eyes from paparazzi's camera flashes

Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai for over a week with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, for her brother Sidharth Chopra's wedding. Days after the wedding festivities, the actress was spotted at Mumbai's private airport on Tuesday night, preparing to leave the city.

Several videos and pictures of Priyanka making her way to the airport from her hotel in a car have surfaced on social media.

Priyanka Chopra offers money to physically challenged needy person on Mumbai road

Among other clips that have gone viral, one video shows Priyanka waving at the paparazzi before entering her car. As her car stopped at a signal, a needy individual approached her window. Priyanka rolled down her window and handed the man some cash, which he gratefully accepted, placing it inside his shirt.

Priyanka's kind gesture was widely praised by fans.

Priyanka covers daughter Malti's face from paps camera flashes

Another video captured Priyanka flying out of Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday with her daughter, Malti Marie. The protective mother ensured her child was shielded from the paparazzi's camera flashes. As she arrived at the airport, photographers requested her to pose for pictures, but she politely declined, saying she would do so next time as she was with her baby. While covering Malti's eyes from the flashes, Priyanka turned back, smiled at the photographers, and then entered the airport gate.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra was in Hyderabad for director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29.

The actor also visited Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana. Sharing the pictures on her social media. Priyanka wrote: "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela."