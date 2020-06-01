Actor R. Madhavan turned 50 on Monday and good friend, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has a special message for him, thanking him for always being honest and teaching her a lot about life and parenting.

Shilpa Shetty's Message

"To one of the kindest, sweetest, nicest, most amazing people I know... Happiest birthday my dearest Maddy , thank you for always being sooo honest, teaching me about the latest in technology, hydroponics, life, parenting, and so much more," Shilpa said on Instagram.

Shilpa also shared a video of Madhavan rowing a boat along with a series of unseen throwback pictures.

"We may not say it often, but @rajkundra9 and I really value your honesty, unconditional friendship, and love you to bits. Have a great birthday, @actormaddy... here's wishing you and your first directorial venture, #Rocketry, huge success," she added.

Maddy's Journey

Starting his journey from the small screen -- with "Sea Hawks" becoming his most notable work on television, Madhavan has etched his place in the cine world as a man with a charming smile and pleasing screen presence. He is known for his roles in films like "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", "Tanu Weds Manu" and its sequel, "Rang De Basanti", "Saala Khadoos" and "3 Idiots". Madhavan also impressed with his digital debut through "Breathe".

The actor is looking forward to the release of "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. It marks the directorial debut of the actor, who also essays the role of the protagonist.