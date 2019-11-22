Actor Ranganathan Madhavan is someone who replies to fans on social media and updates them on his upcoming projects and a lot more. Sometimes, he refutes rumours and clarifies them too when someone asks him about it. Unlike many other actors in the industry, Madhavan does not ignore his fans and doesn't reply to them rudely on social media.

To an entertainment news portal, which tagged him and wrote that he is part of Hindi remake of Telugu film Bhaagamathie, the actor replied saying that he doesn't know anything about it and that he is not part of it.

So once again, something similar has happened. A fan tweeted to Madhavan asking whether he has been cast to play father to Varun Tej in his upcoming and untitled film. Madhavan took to Twitter to clarify that he is not part of the project and that he is very much young to play a father. He wrote, "Totally fake bro. I'm still a kid man."

Rumour has it

Varun Tej's next film, in which he is playing a professional boxer, will be directed by Kiran Korrapati and rumours were doing rounds that Madhavan will play Varun's father.

Well, there have been a lot of such speculations and rumours on the actor being part of various projects, and Madhavan makes sure he replies and refutes the rumours.

On the work front, Madhavan is busy working for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Nishabdam. He will be seen playing a musician in Nishabdam, which has Anushka Shetty, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Avasarala Srinivas and others in key roles. The teaser of this Hemanth Madhukar directorial has been unveiled recently and has been received well by the audiences. The film is likely to release early next year.